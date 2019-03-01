



– A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for multiple sex trafficking and prostitution promotion charges involving two women, including a juvenile.

Alan Danny Woods, of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty to a felony count of sex trafficking of a woman and inflicting bodily harm upon her. He also entered a guilty plea for aiding and abetting the promotion of prostitution of a juvenile.

According to a criminal complaint, police began investing human trafficking reports involving a teenager in 2017. The girl, now 19, told authorities she was being trafficked by Woods and a woman.

Court documents state the woman would post advertisements on Backpage.com and arrange meetings between the teen and men. The teen told police she would be hit by Woods and the woman if she refused to engage in prostitution.

In August 2017, the woman was arrested on charges of promotion of prostitution. She acknowledged to police that she engaged in prostitution with the teen, who she knew was 17. She also told police she worked for Woods, with whom she was in a relationship, and that he would keep the money she earned.

In June 2017, the woman reported a domestic assault involving Woods because she “refused to post in St. Cloud for prostitution,” according to court documents. Woods was arrested, and the woman described an ongoing abusive relationship with him.

A judge ordered Woods to register as a predatory offender pursuant to statute.