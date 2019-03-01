



A company based in White Bear Township will pay a major penalty for allowing a harmful chemical to get into the air.

Water Gremlin manufactures fishing sinkers and battery terminal posts near several lakes and neighborhoods.

For decades, it’s used a chemical known as TCE to clean and coat the posts. The chemical can cause cancers and birth defects.

Since 2009, the pollution mitigator Water Gremlin uses to keep the chemical out of the air hasn’t worked properly. Because of that, the company will pay more than $7 million to the state of Minnesota. That breaks down to a civil penalty of $4.5 million, conduct air monitoring for several years at a cost of $1 million and two supplemental environmental projects costing another $1.5 million.

“The exposures to TCE that these communities suffered should never have happened. We know this penalty will be small consolation to those who may faced increased health risks because they lived near the facility. Still, it is one of the largest environmental penalties in the state’s history and sends a strong signal of the agency’s expectations” Minnesota Pollution Control Agency commissioner Laura Bishop said.

Water Gremlin says it’s working with the MPCA to permanently resolve the issue and switch to an alternate solvent that is not a hazardous pollutant.