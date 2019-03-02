  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMCollege Basketball
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:FBI, St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minnesota federal probation officer Dennis Bresnahan is under investigation for alleged sexually inappropriate conduct with women he supervised has pleaded guilty to two counts of lying to the FBI.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 55-year-old Bresnahan pleaded guilty during a hearing Friday in St. Paul. He’s accused of making false statements in 2016 when he was questioned by agents about his conduct toward two women while he was a probation officer.

Prosecutors say Bresnahan admitted to engaging in sexually inappropriate behavior and receiving one topless photograph from one of the women. Agents say he then lied about whether he had asked for additional sexual photographs and whether he had engaged in similar inappropriate sexual conduct with other probationers.

A sentencing date has not been set.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.