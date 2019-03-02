MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 18-year-old woman died Saturday morning when her vehicle collided with a semi on Highway 12 in Independence.

Marleena Anna Dieterich, 18, of Delano, was traveling eastbound on Highway 12, lost control on icy roads and crossed over the centerline, colliding with a semi traveling in the westbound lane near the intersection with Lake Haughey Road.

The 50-year-old semi driver was uninjured.

Authorities say the semi driver saw Dieterich’s vehicle coming into his lane and attempted to swerve out of the way, but he was unable to avoid the crash. Witnesses say they saw the car lose control and slide into the path of the oncoming semi.