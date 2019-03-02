MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After record-breaking snow in February and March coming in like a lion, Minnesotans are torn over how much more winter they want.

“This is wonderful. This is the best kind of weather there is. Tons of snow and it’s amazing,” said skier Uldis Kreslins.

Amazing, at least, to the people taking part in LoppetX and the Fastenal Parallel 45 festival at Theo Wirth Park.

From kids just learning to cross country ski to pro skiers looking to win it all, Saturday on the trails was just what Mother Nature ordered for Katie Adams and her family. Instead of shoveling, they’re skiing.

“Our family loves the snow, so we try to hold onto it as long as possible,” Adams said. “It doesn’t matter how cold it is, we are all out there. Extra long johns, buffs and lobster gloves.”

With Sunday’s temperatures likely to be about 30 degrees below average, organizers were forced to make some adjustments.

“We did have events planned for tomorrow, but we just crammed them all into today. And frankly, this is working phenomenally well so we are super pleased,” said John Bussey of the Loppet Foundation.

Greg Steger feels exactly the opposite.

“It’s over and over and over – it never ends,” Steger said.

He figures he’s crammed four winters’ worth of shoveling and snow blowing into one month at his Golden Valley home. It’s become a pain in the neck, and the back and the arms.

“This is the worst winter I have ever had,” Steger said.