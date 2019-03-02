



— One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting Friday night in Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

Police say officers were called to the 300 block of Cedar Avenue on a report of a shooting. Before arriving at the scene, they were redirected about four blocks southeast to the 2100 block of Cedar Avenue after hearing that an ambulance was flagged down to treat two gunshot victims inside of a car.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim was taken to Hennepin Health for treatment.

Soon after, police were informed that a third gunshot victim connected to the case also arrived at Hennepin Health. Both surviving victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say all three victims are adults. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or the MPD TIP Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.