  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMCollege Basketball
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Park Police, Local TV


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police are investigating a violent home invasion and robbery that happened Friday night.

Officers were called to the 5400 block of 81st Avenue North just before 11 p.m. to find the injured homeowner. They told police multiple suspects entered their home, assaulted them, then stole several items from the home while holding them at gunpoint.

Police are still searching for the suspects. Anyone with information on this case is urged to submit an anonymous tip on the department’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.