



— Brooklyn Park police are investigating a violent home invasion and robbery that happened Friday night.

Officers were called to the 5400 block of 81st Avenue North just before 11 p.m. to find the injured homeowner. They told police multiple suspects entered their home, assaulted them, then stole several items from the home while holding them at gunpoint.

Police are still searching for the suspects. Anyone with information on this case is urged to submit an anonymous tip on the department’s website.