Filed Under:Interstate 35W, Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Trinidad Garcia, 27, is in custody after the Minnesota State Patrol says he fired a bullet at a motorist on Interstate 35W in Wyoming Friday afternoon.

A Minneapolis man called 911 to report a BMW that had passed him on the interstate shot at his vehicle just after 2:15 p.m. The shooting happened in the midst of Friday’s chaotic, snowy commute, which eventually resulted in a massive pileup involving dozens of vehicles that closed the interstate for hours.

Trinidad Garcia (credit: Minnesota State Patrol)

State troopers later found the BMW, driven by Garcia, which had gone off the interstate and was stuck in snow. Troopers arrested him and seized a firearm. Authorities also confirmed that the victim’s vehicle had sustained a bullet hole.

Garcia, from Forest Lake, is expected to be charged with second-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting is still under investigation.