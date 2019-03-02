



— Trinidad Garcia, 27, is in custody after the Minnesota State Patrol says he fired a bullet at a motorist on Interstate 35W in Wyoming Friday afternoon.

A Minneapolis man called 911 to report a BMW that had passed him on the interstate shot at his vehicle just after 2:15 p.m. The shooting happened in the midst of Friday’s chaotic, snowy commute, which eventually resulted in a massive pileup involving dozens of vehicles that closed the interstate for hours.

State troopers later found the BMW, driven by Garcia, which had gone off the interstate and was stuck in snow. Troopers arrested him and seized a firearm. Authorities also confirmed that the victim’s vehicle had sustained a bullet hole.

Garcia, from Forest Lake, is expected to be charged with second-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting is still under investigation.