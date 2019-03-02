Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information.
Mike Augustyniak and Jennifer Mayerle (credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information.
Game Changers at Science Museum of MN
Minnesota Monthly Food and Wine Experience
Best of MN: The Buffet at Ted and Gen’s Barbeque Steakhouse in Aldrich, MN