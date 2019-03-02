Mike Augustyniak and Jennifer Mayerle (credit: CBS)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information.

Minnesota IDS Climb

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Game Changers at Science Museum of MN

DeRusha Eats: Jax Café

Minnesota Monthly Food and Wine Experience

Best of MN: The Buffet at Ted and Gen’s Barbeque Steakhouse in Aldrich, MN

WWE Live at Target Center

Bow Wow Film Fest

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.