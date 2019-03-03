MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two people died Sunday evening after their snowmobile collided with a power pole in Blakeley Township.

The 42-year-old man who was driving the snowmobile died at the scene, and the 33-year-old passenger died after she was transported by ambulance.

The snowmobile was traveling eastbound on a marked trail in the north right of way on 280th Street West near Lehnert Lane when it collided with a power pole.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash.