  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMInside College Basketball
    12:30 PMCollege Basketball
    2:45 PMCollege Basketball
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMWCCO 4 News at 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Parking Restrictions, St. Paul
(credit: CBS)


ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The city of St. Paul announced it will impose one-sided winter parking restrictions beginning Monday.

Beginning at noon, St. Paul residents will be required to park on the odd-numbered side of all residential streets. The city says one of the primary reasons to impose restrictions is to ensure safety vehicles are able to pass through narrow streets.

Minneapolis began its winter parking restrictions last week after the Twin Cities received a record amount of snowfall. As of Sunday, 21 inches remain on the ground.

For more information, visit the Saint Paul Public Works website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.