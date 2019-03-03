



The city of St. Paul announced it will impose one-sided winter parking restrictions beginning Monday.

Beginning at noon, St. Paul residents will be required to park on the odd-numbered side of all residential streets. The city says one of the primary reasons to impose restrictions is to ensure safety vehicles are able to pass through narrow streets.

Minneapolis began its winter parking restrictions last week after the Twin Cities received a record amount of snowfall. As of Sunday, 21 inches remain on the ground.

For more information, visit the Saint Paul Public Works website.