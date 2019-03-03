



The city of St. Paul announced it will impose one-sided winter parking restrictions beginning Monday.

Beginning at noon, St. Paul residents will be required to park on the odd-numbered side of all residential streets. The city says one of the primary reasons to impose restrictions is to ensure safety vehicles are able to pass through narrow streets.

While it may appear that the 1900 block of Selby Avenue in St. Paul has plenty of room for drivers in need of a parking spot, many in the neighborhood are well aware that one side of the residential street is about to be off limits.

“This is an unusual step that we’re taking in the face of an unusual and extreme amount of snowfall and weather events,” Mayor Melvin Carter said.

Last month was one for the record books. More than three feet of snow fell across the Twin Cities, starting a stretch of six straight snow emergencies in St. Paul.

Streets became more and more narrow each time as the snowbanks along curbs grew, making it difficult for first responders to fit their firetrucks or ambulances down certain blocks.

Deputy Chief Stacy Hohertz of the St. Paul Fire Department said it’s a safety issue when it comes to their response times.

“If we’re spending a great amount of time trying to get to the address, in the end it could affect the result, whether it’s a fire and the fire continues to grow because we’re not there to put it out or if it’s some sort of medical emergency that we’re not able to get there and administer care,” she said.

It’s why the city is now enforcing winter parking restrictions, meaning drivers can only park on the odd-numbered side of residential streets.

“As I told the mayor this morning, I think we’re going to have to tell people that we have chosen public safety over inconvenience,” said Kathy Lantry, Public Works Director.

Michael Salzal, a University of St. Thomas Student who parks along the 1900 block of Selby Avenue respects the city’s decision.

“It’s not really a hassle. It’s necessary because obviously the city’s gotta consider safety of its citizens first,” he said. “So if they’ve got to get emergency vehicles through, they got to get emergency vehicles through.”

Minneapolis began its winter parking restrictions last week after the Twin Cities received a record amount of snowfall. As of Sunday, 21 inches remain on the ground.

For more information, visit the Saint Paul Public Works website.