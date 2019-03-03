MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of people took some steps for a good cause on Sunday morning. Steps for Autism was held inside Southdale Center in Edina.

Walkers raised money to support the Autism Society of Minnesota.

There was also a resource fair with nearly 60 vendors and service organizations on site.

Autism affects nearly one in every 59 people across the country, but the Autism Society of Minnesota says the rate is even higher here at one in 42.

