CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Devan Dubnyk made 35 saves Saturday, and the Minnesota Wild beat Calgary 4-2 on the night the Flames retired Jarome Iginla’s number.

Matt Read put the Wild ahead to stay in the third period by deflecting a puck off the skate of Calgary’s Mark Jankowski and past goaltender Mike Smith.

Eric Staal, Ryan Suter and Ryan Donato also scored for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight.

Sean Monahan and Travis Hamonic scored for Calgary, which had its seven-game winning streak halted.

The Flames raised Iginla’s No. 12 to the rafters in a pre-game ceremony that lasted nearly an hour.

The Wild remain in the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, one point behind Dallas and one point ahead of Arizona. Calgary leads San Jose by five points atop the Pacific Division.

Dubnyk was the story for Minnesota, which was outshot 37-23. Making his sixth straight start, Dubnyk was especially sharp in the opening 40 minutes, when he was peppered with 28 shots. He stopped all but one and improved to 26-21-5.

Making his seventh start in nine games, Smith had 19 saves. He had his win streak stopped at five games and fell to 19-12-2.

Suter’s goal made it 3-1 at 11:07. After Hamonic cut the deficit to one at 14:29, Donato’s long shot go past Smith at 18:18 and put the game out of reach.

Donato (2-5-7) and Staal (2-5-6) extended their point streaks to five games.

Down 1-0 after the first period, Calgary evened the score with the only goal of the second.

Johnny Gaudreau found Monahan in front and he steered in the pass for his 30th goal. The 24-year-old Monahan reached 30 goals for the third time in six NHL seasons.

Minnesota opened the scoring at 3:17, when Staal one-timed a pass from Jason Zucker.

The Flames thought they had tied the score a couple minutes later when Sam Bennett cut hard to the net off the wing and had Austin Czarnik bang in his rebound. However, Bruce Boudreau challenged it for goaltender interference and upon review, the call was reversed.

Bennett caught Dubnyk’s pad with his skate and knocked the goaltender off balance.

