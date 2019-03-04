  • WCCO 4On Air

FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Four people are recovering after they suffered injuries in a house fire Monday.

Firefighters arrived to the house on Clearview Street just after 7 a.m. and found it fully engulfed in flames. They also encountered the home’s occupants outside. One resident was treated for hand wounds after he broke through a window, and the other two occupants suffered from smoke inhalation.

A firefighter was also treated for a minor knee injury caused by falling inside the home.

Fire officials say they believe the fire started in the basement, but the case remains under investigation.

