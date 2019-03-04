  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in southern Minnesota say a man was arrested over the weekend for DWI after driving the wrong way on a highway and leading police officers on a brief chase.

(credit: Nicollet County)

The North Mankato Police Department says 49-year-old Lance Omar Zimmerman, of Courtland, is currently being held in the Nicollet County Jail on suspicion of fleeing a peace officer and driving under the influence.

Zimmerman’s arrest came after an officer spotted him late Friday night going east in the west-bound lanes of Highway 14. A North Mankato officer tried to stop Zimmerman near the intersection of Highway 169, but he kept on going the wrong way.

Police chased Zimmerman for four miles and at speeds up to 80 mph. The chase ended when an officer was able to drive ahead of Zimmerman and force him to gradually slow down.

