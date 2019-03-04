Filed Under:Environmental Trust Fund, Minnesota Legislature


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Legislative leaders have agreed to undo what critics called an improper raid on an environmental trust fund that depends on Minnesota Lottery proceeds.

In the chaotic final hours of the 2018 session, lawmakers tapped the trust fund to cover bonds for $98 million in wastewater infrastructure and other projects. That helped hold down the price tag on the session’s main public works borrowing bill. But environmental groups said the trust fund was never meant for big capital projects. Several of them sued to force a correction.

Senate Capital Investment Committee Chairman David Senjem told reporters Monday they’re going to fund the projects normally so they can move forward.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says Gov. Tim Walz and House Democratic leaders agree, so the compromise should resolve the lawsuit.

