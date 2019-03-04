Comments
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man was taken to the hospital after he suffered several gunshot wounds early Monday morning.
Brooklyn Park police were dispatched to the 7100 block of 72nd Lane North around 1:40 a.m., where they found the adult victim. Officers administered emergency aid before the man was taken from the residence to a hospital.
Officers could not immediately locate the suspect.
The man’s condition is unknown.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.