Filed Under:Brooklyn Park, Shooting


BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man was taken to the hospital after he suffered several gunshot wounds early Monday morning.

Brooklyn Park police were dispatched to the 7100 block of 72nd Lane North around 1:40 a.m., where they found the adult victim. Officers administered emergency aid before the man was taken from the residence to a hospital.

(credit: CBS)

Officers could not immediately locate the suspect.

The man’s condition is unknown.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

