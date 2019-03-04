



It’s early March in Minnesota, but it feels like January.

Minnesotans woke up Monday morning to dangerous cold, with wind chills around 40 below in some areas. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. for all of the state.

When wind chills are deep in the negative double digits, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in just minutes. So bundle up before getting in the car or heading to the bus stop.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the frigid cold is typical for a chilly January day. In contrast, average highs for early March in Minnesota are above freezing.

By Monday night, temperatures look to climb out of subzero territory. After that, a steady warm-up will come this week.

By Saturday, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-30s. However, the weekend also looks to bring yet another helping of snow to a state that saw nearly 40 inches of snow last month.

Monday morning’s cold was preceded by an even colder Sunday. On that weekend morning, temperatures in the Twin Cities fell to 13 below, tying the record low set back in 1873.

Yesterday was so cold, we broke and tied a few records in the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, and Eau Claire! pic.twitter.com/hRzCl28C1k — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 4, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js