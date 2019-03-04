MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It may come as no surprise that Minnesota has topped yet another list.

WalletHub says the Gopher State ranks first when it comes to the best place for women to live in the United States.

The website compared data from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, looking at factors contributing to women’s economic and social well-being and women’s health and safety. After weighing each state, they determined Minnesota is the best overall.

Massachusetts followed Minnesota at No. 2, North Dakota ranked third and Louisiana was dubbed the worst place for women overall.