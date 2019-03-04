  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Luck, Polk County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in western Wisconsin say three juvenile suspects were arrested after a citizen disrupted an armed robbery attempt Sunday afternoon.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on March 3 at around 4:36 p.m. at the Minit Mart convenience store in Luck, Wisconsin, located at 106 N State Highway 35.

The sheriff’s office says three juvenile males – ages 12, 13, and 16 –entered the store after arriving on snowmobiles. Once inside, they attempted to rob the clerk at knifepoint.

A citizen then intervened and disrupted the robbery attempt, the sheriff said.

All three juveniles were arrested. The 16-year-old was taken to Eau Claire Secure Detention and the other two juveniles were released to guardians.

An investigation is ongoing.

More details are expected, so check back for more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.