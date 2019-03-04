MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in western Wisconsin say three juvenile suspects were arrested after a citizen disrupted an armed robbery attempt Sunday afternoon.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on March 3 at around 4:36 p.m. at the Minit Mart convenience store in Luck, Wisconsin, located at 106 N State Highway 35.

The sheriff’s office says three juvenile males – ages 12, 13, and 16 –entered the store after arriving on snowmobiles. Once inside, they attempted to rob the clerk at knifepoint.

A citizen then intervened and disrupted the robbery attempt, the sheriff said.

All three juveniles were arrested. The 16-year-old was taken to Eau Claire Secure Detention and the other two juveniles were released to guardians.

An investigation is ongoing.

More details are expected, so check back for more.