



President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met the FCS Football Champions, the North Dakota State Bison, Monday afternoon in Washington D.C.

They have won seven national titles in eight years, which is a record. Their latest title came this past January.

Several Minnesotans are on this team. Trump called them a tremendously talented team.

And, as has become a custom with the Trump White House, a large smorgasbord of fast food was brought in for the team — a long table full of Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s. Trump previously brought in fast food during the government shutdown for the Clemson Tigers.

He said he could have had the White House chef prepare food for the NDSU team this week, but then said, “I know you people. … We like American companies.”