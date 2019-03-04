  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Football, North Dakota, North Dakota State University, Washington D.C.


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met the FCS Football Champions, the North Dakota State Bison, Monday afternoon in Washington D.C.

They have won seven national titles in eight years, which is a record. Their latest title came this past January.

Several Minnesotans are on this team. Trump called them a tremendously talented team.

(credit: CBS)

And, as has become a custom with the Trump White House, a large smorgasbord of fast food was brought in for the team — a long table full of Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s. Trump previously brought in fast food during the government shutdown for the Clemson Tigers.

He said he could have had the White House chef prepare food for the NDSU team this week, but then said, “I know you people. … We like American companies.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.