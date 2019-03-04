  • WCCO 4On Air

Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Texas Rangers acquired outfielder Zack Granite from Minnesota for right-hander Xavier Moore and $50,000, and the Twins dealt Moore to the Baltimore Orioles for $750,000 in 2019-20 international signing bonus pool allocation.

Granite was designated for assignment last week to clear a roster spot when Minnesota signed Marwin Gonzalez. Granite hit .237 in 40 games for the Twins in 2018, then batted .211 in 68 games for Triple-A Rochester in a season cut short because of a torn rotator cuff.

Moore, 20, had a 5.30 ERA last year in 13 relief appearances for the Arizona League Rangers and Spokane Indians.

Texas placed outfielder Scott Heineman on the 60-day injured list Sunday to open a roster spot. He is recovering from surgery on Dec. 10 to repair the labrum in his left shoulder.

