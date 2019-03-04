



All the snow that’s piled up in neighborhoods has St. Paul joining Minneapolis, banning parking on one side of the street until April.

Beginning at noon Monday, St. Paul residents will be required to park on the odd-numbered side of all residential streets. The city says one of the primary reasons to impose restrictions is to ensure safety vehicles are able to pass through narrow streets.

If you are parking on a residential street in St. Paul, make sure you park on the odd side of the street (where the houses end in an odd number).

This is actually only the second time the city of St. Paul had a one-sided winter parking ban — the last one was in March 2014. But February left so much snow on the side of the streets, it has been getting hard for fire trucks and ambulances to get by. That is why city officials made this call.

“The safety of our residents is the city’s top priority, and the one-sided parking ban allows us to make sure our streets are safe and accessible for all emergency vehicles,” St. Paul Fire Captain Roy Mokosso said.

Minneapolis began its winter parking restrictions last week after the Twin Cities received a record amount of snowfall. As of Sunday, 21 inches remained on the ground.

For more information on St. Paul’s parking ban, visit the St. Paul Public Works website.