MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman left more than stress and winter weather behind when she went to Florida for vacation. Now a good deed has reunited her with a priceless possession.

Reality hit Megan Bennett hard when she got back home to Isanti. She couldn’t find her wedding ring. That’s when panic set in.

“The whole week I thought my ring was just sitting on my couch or in one of the cup holders, and when I got back we learned it was not,” she said. “We literally tore apart the sectional couch piece by piece, tore up the Velcro compartments in the back, thinking it might have fallen in there.”

Bennett’s last-ditch effort was to call the lost and found department at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. An employee there said she had it, and texted a picture.

“I was still on the phone with her. There were tears,” Bennett remembered.

She now believes the ring fell out of a suitcase with a broken zipper when she was dropped off at the airport terminal. When the employee handed it back to her, she noted that it looked as though it had been run over. But it’s back where it belongs, thanks to the kind heart of a stranger.

“The most important thing is that I got my own ring back,” she said. “I am just thankful beyond belief that someone was able to spot it in the snow and the salt and have the courtesy to bring it back.”

Last year, MSP Airport says they received nearly 8,500 items at the lost and found department, and typically reunite about 40 percent of the items with their owners. Unclaimed items end up donated to charity with time.

Bennett says she can’t thank the airport’s staff enough and hopes to say it in person sometime soon.

“You always think that the world gets worse but there are still some good people in the world,” she said.

An airport spokesperson said that if you lose something at an airport and it’s not at their lost and found, worry not. It could also be at lost and found stations connected with TSA security. Individual airlines also have their own lost and found systems for items left in gate areas.