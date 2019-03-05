ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping local authorities investigate the death of a man found along a road near Rochester.

Olmsted County sheriff’s officials say the man apparently suffered some trauma, but the cause of death is under investigation.

A passer-by found the body shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday near the Wehrenberg Theatre.

