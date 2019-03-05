  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
By Jennifer Mayerle
Filed Under:Bloomington, Candytopia, Jennifer Mayerle, Mall Of America
(credit: CBS)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A larger-than-life pop up candy experience opens at Mall of America on Thursday. Candytopia features more than a dozen rooms with interactive elements built for social media sharing.

Jackie Sorkin, known as the Candy Queen, shares her imagination with candy art, life-sized lollipops and a marshmallow pit to jump into. You’ll notice a few nods to Minnesota, including a tribute to Prince.

(credit: CBS)

“The inspiration here is fun. We are in the happiness business, we are in the treats business. We are here simply to spread joy to create moments for people to come connect,” Sorkin said.

There are candy samples throughout the experience.

Click here for ticket information.

Jennifer Mayerle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.