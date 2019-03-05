



A larger-than-life pop up candy experience opens at Mall of America on Thursday. Candytopia features more than a dozen rooms with interactive elements built for social media sharing.

Jackie Sorkin, known as the Candy Queen, shares her imagination with candy art, life-sized lollipops and a marshmallow pit to jump into. You’ll notice a few nods to Minnesota, including a tribute to Prince.

“The inspiration here is fun. We are in the happiness business, we are in the treats business. We are here simply to spread joy to create moments for people to come connect,” Sorkin said.

There are candy samples throughout the experience.

