MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Professional wrestler and South Jersey native “King Kong Bundy” has died. Bundy, whose real name is Christopher Pallies, was born in Atlantic City and spent much of his life in South Jersey.

The 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters), 458-pound (208-kilogram) wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981.

Bundy gained national attention with acting roles for commercials, movies and television.

He was best known for facing Hulk Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2, which Hogan won. Bundy had guest appearances on the sitcom “Married…with Children.”

There’s no word on what led to his death.

He was 61 years old.

Fans and friends took to social media Tuesday morning to mourn the loss of a legend.

