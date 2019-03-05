  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota State Fair officials announced Tuesday Daryl Hall and John Oates will perform at the fair’s grandstand in August.

The iconic duo will perform as part of the 2019 Grandstand Concert Series on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and begin at $57. They’re available through Etix, or by calling 800-514-3849. Tickets will also be available through the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to noon Friday.

Other shows already announced for the grandstand series include Hootie & the Blowfish, “Weird” Al Yankovic, Lionel Richie, Barenaked Ladies and Brandi Carlile.

The 2019 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.

