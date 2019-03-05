Comments
Now through September 28, 2019
A daughter planning her wedding longs to discover the identity of her father. She brings three men from her mother’s secret past back to the Greek island they’d all visited 20 years ago. This sunny, funny tale is a guaranteed get-happy hit. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless popular songs propel this delightful story of love, laughter and friendship. Don’t miss the theatrical sensation that’s been enjoyed by over 60 million people across the globe. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit that’ll have you dancing in the aisles!