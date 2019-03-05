  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abortion, Donald Trump, Keith Ellison, Planned Parenthood

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota has joined with 20 other states in a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s restrictions on federal family planning funds.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Oregon. It claims the restrictions are illegal and unconstitutional.

Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement Tuesday that the affected programs, including Planned Parenthood and the St. Paul-Ramsey County Public Health Department, served more than 55,000 Minnesotans in 2017. They got $2.2 million in federal money last year and $3.2 million in 2017 to provide family planning and preventive health care to low-income individuals.

The Trump administration’s restrictions bar taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers, and from being housed in the same place as abortion providers. Planned Parenthood says complying would be all but impossible.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.