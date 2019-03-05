Filed Under:Cambridge, Emily Viskoe, Missing Girl


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities north of the Twin Cities are asking the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

(credit; CBS)

City officials in Cambridge say Emily Viskoe went missing Monday.

She did not return home from school, and is believed to be in the Cambridge area, which is about 45 miles north of Minneapolis.

Anyone with information on Viskoe’s whereabouts is asked to call 763-689-2141.

