MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A comment by Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has prompted House Democrats to write up a resolution saying the U.S. House of Representatives is against anti-Semitism and bigotry.

The House is expected to vote on that resolution; the House was in session briefly Tuesday morning but is now in recess until later this afternoon.

The resolution was written by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats.

During an event last week, Rep. Omar made a reference to “political influence in this country that says its ok for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country.”

Democratic Congresswoman Nita Lowey urged Omar to retract that statement.

In response, the freshman democrat tweeted Sunday: “Our democracy is built on debate, Congresswoman! I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee. The people of the 5th elected me to serve their interest. I am sure we agree on that!”

President Donald Trump tweeted last night: “Representative Ilhan Omar is again under fire for her terrible comments concerning Israel. Jewish groups have just sent a petition to Speaker Pelosi asking her to remove Omar from Foreign Relations Committee. A dark day for Israel!”

Omar represents eastern Hennepin County and parts of Anoka County and Ramsey County.