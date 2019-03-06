



A man was arrested after authorities discovered several jars containing a psychedelic drug in a Rice Lake home.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Donald Rankin was arrested on first-degree sale and manufacturing of a controlled substance after police executed a search warrant for the home and found Dimethyltryptamine — or “DMT” — along with other ingredients associated with the drug in the residence.

Authorities say they collected multiple mason jars of “brownish liquid with a clear top layer” for evidence. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tested the substance and confirmed it to be DMT.

They say this is only the third known instance of DMT in Minnesota in the last decade.

Rankin appeared in court Wednesday where his bail was set at $75,000.