MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart is planning to host a community meeting in Jayme Closs‘ hometown.

The meeting is to help the people of Barron, Wisconsin cope with the recent kidnapping.

In October, prosecutors say 21-year-old Jake Patterson took Jayme after killing her parents. Jayme escaped after being held captive for more than three months.

The town hall with Smart is next Friday at the Barron Area Community Center.

