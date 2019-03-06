Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in Wisconsin say firefighters had to watch early Wednesday morning as a fire station on Madeline Island burned to the ground.
Madeline Island is located just south of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.
Several Wisconsin fire departments expressed sympathy on social media for their fellow firefighters in the La Pointe Fire Department.
While there are no reports of any injuries from the fire, the station is said to be a complete loss.
