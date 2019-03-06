



— Greenway fans weren’t necessarily planning on a trip to St. Paul in early March. The odds of even getting to the Boys’ State Hockey Tournament were stacked against the Raiders.

Hermantown was the Goliath to their David in the world of high school hockey. But anything can happen on the ice, and it did last Wednesday, when Greenway beat powerhouse Hermantown for a ticket to the tourney.

“Some of us are just getting our voices back from that game, so it’s OK to lose our voice again today,” said Greenway fan Nancy Hasbargen.

Decked in Raider green, fans made the three-hour-plus pilgrimage to the Xcel Energy Center to watch the team take on Delano.

“I think people look at Greenway’s record and say maybe the record wasn’t that great, but come tournament time, it’s a clean slate and all bets are off,” said Greenway fan Sandy Hubbard.

Win or lose, this team’s journey here is a lot to be proud of.