



A man accused of shooting his wife and paralyzing her for the rest of her life pleaded guilty to his crimes Monday.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says 26-year-old Boon Mee Chang pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and third-degree criminal sexual conduct and is expected to be sentenced May 2.

The complaint says Chang initially called police to report his wife had been shot by a burglar, but later admitted to shooting her in the back after he caught her texting another man and an argument led her to attempt to jump out a two-story window.

Chang said he left his wife alone for 30 minutes after the shooting because he thought she would bleed to death. The criminal sexual conduct plea comes as the result of a 2015 incident in which Chang held his wife down and forced her to have sex.

Chang is expected to be sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for the two crimes.