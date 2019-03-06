



— A Utah couple, who are first cousins, are petitioning for the right to wed in their home state after they were forced to travel to Colorado to get married.

Micheal and Angie Lee say they’ve loved each other since childhood.

“It was like in second grade I remember I stopped her mother, I stopped her and said ‘I’m going to marry Angie’ and she said ‘No, I’m sorry you can’t but you can be friends,'” Michael told KTVX.

Family vacations would bring them together, but social norms would draw them apart again.

Micheal and Angie reunited after 10 years this winter. Both were recently single and ready to take the plunge.

“We’re like OK, this is crazy but we’re adults now, we’re single now, we’re just going to go for it and you know who cares what our family thinks,” said Angie.

But in their home state of Utah, it’s illegal for first cousins to get married unless they are 65 years old, 55 years old if they can prove they are infertile. The couple tied the knot in Colorado instead because it is legal for first cousins to marry there.

Angie and Michael say they still want to change the law in Utah, which they say is antiquated.

“As soon as we crossed over the state border we’re not married anymore,” Michael said.

The couple is hoping to gather 1,000 signatures online to “allow first cousins to marry in Utah.”

“No one I’ve ever been with will make me feel as perfect as she does and her being my cousin and some of the responses is a small price to pay,” Michael said.