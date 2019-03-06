



It’s slowly starting to feel like spring in Minnesota, but as temperatures climb to about average this weekend, the warmth will likely be accompanied by a significant snowstorm.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says temperatures Wednesday are expected to be in the low 20s in the Twin Cities. While that’s a warm-up compared to the recent arctic weather, it’s still about 15 degrees colder than the average high for this time of year (which is in the mid-30s).

Overnight, temperatures are expected to dip below zero. The good news is: This could be the last time the mercury falls below zero in the Twin Cities this season, Brickman says.

By Friday, temperatures look to shoot up to 30 degrees, with lows about average, in the low 20s.

As for Saturday, there’s increasing confidence that central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, gets hit by a significant winter storm. The National Weather Service says heavy snow could fall, making travel treacherous.

Confidence is high a major winter storm will cause significant travel impacts across the Upper Midwest this weekend! Heavy snow and widespread blowing snow are likely for much of central and western MN. Some rain could mix in across southeastern MN into central WI Saturday. pic.twitter.com/VeDDwCb0iP — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 6, 2019

Additionally, the warmth could bring snow or a wintry mix to southeastern Minnesota.

Following the weekend storm, the warming trend looks to continue into the workweek.