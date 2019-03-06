



Brooklyn Park police are asking for the public's help to find 22-year-old Robert Uthmann Sparks, who was last seen Monday.

Sparks is 5-feet-11-inches tall and is described as skinny. He wears glasses with an orange rubber band on the left bow, and was last seen wearing boots, two pairs of pants, a green jacket with florescent colors and an Elmer Fudd-style hat.

His family says his disappearance is unusual. He has Asperger syndrome and is high functioning, and may be in a coffee shop or a similar type of business. Sparks is also known to use public transportation to travel between Brooklyn Park and St. Paul.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Brooklyn Park Police at 763-493-8222.