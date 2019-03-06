ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Remarks by Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar that have been condemned as “anti-Semitic” have resulted in a deep divide among Congressional Democrats.

As Democrats waiver on how and whether to rebuke Omar, Republicans are pouncing.

Both Republican leaders and President Trump are weighing in.

The latest controversy began with a remark by Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country,” Omar said.

Steve Hunegs of the Jewish Community Relations Council says the comment builds on a long held stereotype of Jews having dual loyalties.

“Accusing the community of holding a dual loyalty, insulting the patriotism of American Jews is disgraceful. It’s also a dangerous thing. It can lead to bad places,” Hunegs said.

A planned rebuke of Omar on the House floor Tuesday has been tentatively rescheduled for Thursday. The original resolution condemned anti-Semitism. The new resolution may also condemn anti-Muslim views.

President Trump pounced on Democrats indecisiveness tweeting, “It is shameful that House Democrats won’t take a stronger stand against Anti-Semitism in their conference.”

At a news conference, Republican House leaders were even harsher, demanding Omar be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“Representative Omar embodies a vile, hate-filled, anti-Semitic, anti-Israel bigotry,” Rep. Liz Cheney said.

We reached out to Congresswoman Omar who has just returned to Washington from a congressional trip to East Africa but were told she was unavailable.

At a news conference organized by the Council on Islamic Relations in Washington, D.C., speakers included some Jewish organizations who voiced support for Omar.

“Representative Omar said nothing anti-Semitic and the attacks on her that suggest otherwise reek of anti-Muslim and anti-black bias,” one speaker said.

Congressman Dean Phillips, the only Jewish member of Congress from Minnesota, issued a statement saying, “Once again, I am disappointed by Rep. Omar’s words.” Phillips says there is room for debate on policies involving Israel, but that “Rep. Omar’s ‘divisive manner’ undermines the opportunity to begin that conversation.”