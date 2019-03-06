  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bird, Electric Scooters, Minneapolis, Scooter Rentals


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis’ fleet of electric scooters could grow to a maximum of 2,000 under a new agreement by city officials.

According to the Star Tribune, the Minneapolis City Council’s transportation and public works committee approved an agreement that extends the pilot program of the stand-up scooter rentals through March 2020.

That means the scooter fleet could grow from 600 to 2,000.

St. Paul is expected to make a similar move.

Click here for more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.