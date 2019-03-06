



— Minneapolis’ fleet of electric scooters could grow to a maximum of 2,000 under a new agreement by city officials.

According to the Star Tribune, the Minneapolis City Council’s transportation and public works committee approved an agreement that extends the pilot program of the stand-up scooter rentals through March 2020.

That means the scooter fleet could grow from 600 to 2,000.

St. Paul is expected to make a similar move.

