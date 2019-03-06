  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Man Found Dead, Olmsted County, Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More details have been released after a man was found dead on a road near Rochester.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby called 911 at 3:48 p.m. on March 5 reporting a person lying in the road on 45th Street SE between County Road 20 and County Road 1.

When deputies arrived, they met with the passerby and located a man lying in the road. He was determined shortly after to be deceased.

The sheriff’s office says the man appears in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds.

“We have tentatively identified the victim but are awaiting confirmation from MN BCA and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. At this time we cannot comment further about the injuries the victim sustained nor any cause of death,” Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

“Due to the initial investigation indicating that this was not a random act of violence, we do not believe there is an ongoing concern for public safety,” Torgerson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s 24-hour confidential tipline at 507-328-6688. Tips may remain anonymous.

