



— Meeker County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaylin Hare was hurt when her squad vehicle was stuck by an SUV Wednesday morning, and high snowbanks played a role in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Hare, 22, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, which happened in Dassel Township at about 8 a.m.

She was turning west from 730th Avenue to 240th Street when an eastbound GMC Sierra struck her. Fifty-two-year-old Timothy Servin, from Dassel, was driving the SUV, and was not hurt in the crash.

Investigators say views of the intersection were obstructed by a large snowbank.

Deputy Hare was airlifted to Hennepin Health in downtown Minneapolis, where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.