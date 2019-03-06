MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials at Target Field announced Wednesday the stadium will offer “family-friendly” prices for some concessions during the Twins’ 2019 season.

The lower-priced items will be available at the State Fair concessions stands in sections 133 and 327. The food items include Schweigert Hot Dogs, nachos and soft pretzels for $4; peanuts and popcorn for $3; an assortment of sodas for $2; and Budweiser for $5.

Fans will also be able to use new, self-checkout kiosks.

“The affordability of the Target Field experience remains paramount to our efforts to attract kids and families to the ballpark,” Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter said. “Moreover, we believe the family-friendly concessions will only further enhance Target Field’s longstanding reputation for delivering the best in food and beverage.”

The Twins open their season at Target Field March 28 against the Cleveland Indians.