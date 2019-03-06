  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Dance Team, Dmitri Moua, MSHSL


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A federal appeals court says two boys will be able to join their high schools’ dance teams, despite a district court ruling stating otherwise.

Dmitri Moua (credit: Pacific Legal Foundation)

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports a lawsuit was brought on the Minnesota State High School League by two students last July, who say their schools, Roseville and Hopkins high schools, denied their request to join the team. The boys asked for an injunction while the lawsuit progressed, but U.S. District Court Judge Paul Magnuson denied their request, saying that by letting the boys join the team, the league could fall out of Title IX compliance. He further ruled the MSHSL was allowed to create girls-only teams.

RELATED: Teen Files Lawsuit Against MSHSL’s ‘Girls Only’ Dance Team Rule

The 8th Circuit Court Of Appeals reversed Magnuson’s injunction ruling Wednesday, citing a 14th Amendment requirement that says no state can “deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of laws.”

Now juniors, Dmitri Moua and Zachary Greenwald can join their schools’ dance teams next season, while a federal district court decides on a broader scale if boys can join dance teams.

 

 

