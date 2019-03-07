MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities college is set to close Friday. Argosy University will be shutting its doors following cuts to federal funding.

Students are scrambling on campus, grabbing transcripts, asking questions – truly scared about what’s ahead.

This will affect around 1,000 students. The university is popular for students in the health fields and mental health fields continuing their educations and pursuing graduate degrees. Those degrees are now in question after the impending closure.

The U.S. Department of Education says the school that has campuses across the country has allegedly been misusing federal student aid money.

“I feel lied to, I feel cheated. We’ve been going through a lot of anxiety and when I say we, all the classmates I’ve been going to school for the last year and a half with,” said Aimmy Casale, an Argosy student. “We are so close to being done, and it’s like we’re at the finish line, and now it’s like a slap in the face.”

The school did send a statement saying they are working to help students transfer. If the school is not acquired, they will close Friday.

The university is holding several information fairs for students at the Eagan Campus. The first session goes until 2 p.m. Thursday with another slated for Thursday afternoon from 4-7 p.m.

Another session is set for Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.