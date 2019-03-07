Filed Under:Chef Walter Scheib, Culinary, Downtown Minneapolis, Elk River High School, Minneapolis, Minnesota, National ProStart, The American Chef

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a combination of hands-on work with on-the-job training. The best part is you get to eat your mistakes.

The Minnesota ProStart Invitational brings high school chefs together for a culinary competition.

Teams practice to create a three-course meal in one hour. They’re judged on knife skills, teamwork, cleanliness, most importantly, presentation and taste.

WCCO talked with the team from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School, who prepared a seared salmon with pineapple salsa, and a lamb chop on polenta. For desert, they made a cherry chocolate cream tart.

The Sysco Food Service company in Mounds View hosts the competition.

