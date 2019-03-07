MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday is International Women’s Day. The theme is “balance for better, including gender equality in paychecks and the boardroom.

How much progress have women made? Good Question.

In 1975, 12 percent of doctors were women. Now, it’s a third. Female lawyers went from 10 to 38 percent, and engineers went from one percent to 13.

The pay gap still exists — 80 cents to a man’s dollar. For African Americans it’s 61 cents. For Latinas, it’s 57 cents.

But the United States Congress is changing. In 1975, women made up 3 percent. Now it’s a quarter.